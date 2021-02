Danielley Ayala served up a killer look on Tuesday, February 23, when she teased her 5.2 million Instagram followers with her latest upload. The Latina bombshell and social media model took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a series of intimate snapshots of herself dressed in nothing but underwear to mark her journey around the sun.

Ayala used the caption to wish herself a happy birthday, inviting her legions of fans in the comments section to celebrate the occasion with her.