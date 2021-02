Bru Luccas gave her nearly 4 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Monday, February 22, when she shared a hot new post. The Brazilian stunner and fitness model took to her page to upload a series of photos where she was clad in a tiny string bikini that did a whole lot more showing than covering.

The swimsuit was crafted out of a bright red fabric that added a pop of color to the slideshow — while also making her tan skin stand out.