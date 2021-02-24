Dakota Fanning Rocks A Bikini And Raps 'WAP' In Video Shared By Her Sister Elle

Elle Fanning proved that her older sister Dakota is an out-of-this-world talent in a sweet birthday tribute. On Monday, Elle shared an Instagram video of Dakota getting all wet while rapping the lyrics to "WAP." The Breaking Dawn star stunned her sibling's Instagram followers with her impressive rhyme-spitting skills, and she also looked super-stylish in a cute bikini. The talented actress proved that she's a pro at multitasking by cleaning her pool while she sang along with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.