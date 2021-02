Chelsea Is Able To Grap Adam's Phone

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) realizes her worst nightmare, according to SheKnows Soaps. It's bad enough that she's struggling to recover after her stroke, but she realizes there is something building between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sharon (Sharon Case).

Although she's suspected something for a while, Chelsea is stunned when she manages to grab Adam's mobile phone and pulls up the photo of him and Sharon kissing. She knew there was a reason why both Victor (Eric Braeden) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) stopped by the penthouse, and Adam reacted strangely.