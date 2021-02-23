Brazilian Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Bares Buns While Posing In The Snow

Natalia Garibotto thrilled her nearly three million Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 23, in a smoldering new update.

The Brazilian bombshell and social media model took to her account to upload a couple of snapshots that featured her striking seductive poses in the snow as she defined the frigid temperatures by rocking a skimpy swimsuit.

Garibotto shared two different pictures, both of which showed her on a balcony that overlooked a mountain dotted with snow-covered houses. In the first, she posed with her back turned to the viewer.