February 23, 2021
Brazilian Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Bares Buns While Posing In The Snow
Natalia Garibotto sits on a bed while glancing at the camera.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Natalia Garibotto thrilled her nearly three million Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 23, in a smoldering new update. 

The Brazilian bombshell and social media model took to her account to upload a couple of snapshots that featured her striking seductive poses in the snow as she defined the frigid temperatures by rocking a skimpy swimsuit.

Garibotto shared two different pictures, both of which showed her on a balcony that overlooked a mountain dotted with snow-covered houses. In the first, she posed with her back turned to the viewer.

Flaunting Her Booty
Natalia Garibotto kneels on a lunge chair in a black bikini.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto

This pose helped to highlight Garibotto's voluptuous booty, which she angled toward the camera. She turned her head to the left, looking at the photographer from over her shoulder. Her eyes were very narrowed, and she smiled coquettishly, showing a bit of teeth.

The second snapshot showed Garibotto facing the camera. She leaned against the brown railing, pushing her hips forward. The camera shot her from the left in a three-quarter angle. She propped one of her leg up, highlighting her hourglass curves.

Killer Body
Natalia Garibotto takes a selfie on a balcony overlooking the ocean.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto

Garibotto was dressed in a white one-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her tan skin. The garment featured a large cutout on the front that stretched from her breasts to her bellybutton, which exposed most of the model's taut stomach

The chest piece was rather revealing, with the middle portion consisting mainly of narrow pieces of fabric that showcased plenty of underboob — in addition to her ample cleavage.

The lower half boasted high-cut legs that rose up to Garibotto's waist, baring her curvy hips. 

Keeping It Stylish
Natalia Garibotto holds a plate of fruit wearing a sparkly bikini.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto

The suit featured gold chain shoulder straps and another chain that wrapped around her waist.

Over her swimsuit, Garibotto wore a winter jacket with a print in black, white and gray. The jacket was entirely open on the front, allowing the model to show off her body.

She also wore a pair of matching bucket hat, which she was touching lightly with her fingers in the second photo. Her blond tresses fell from under it in straight strands that hung down her back and onto her chest.

Heating Up Instagram
Natalia Garibotto blows a kiss at the camera and pulls her hair to the sides.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto

Garibotto paired the pictures with a teasing caption in which she stated she was bringing "some heat to the snow."

Within five hours, the post has attracted more than 54,500 likes and over 430 comments. Her admirers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the sizzling snaps, and they didn't skimp on compliments.

"You really did!!!!!" one user wrote, adding a heat face emoji after the words.

"How are you this perfect  [heart-eyes emoji]  ily," chimed in another fan.

"You bring heat everywhere you go. Not just to the snow," added a third follower.

