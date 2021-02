Kylie Jenner teased her 217 million Instagram followers with a sexy new post featuring several photos and a video of her modeling a slinky silver outfit outdoors. Fans appeared to love the latest share from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Instagram users showed the slides a lot of love. At least 4 million hit the like button to express their appreciation for Kylie's efforts. Nearly 17,000 also took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the mother of one.