Wednesday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Britt Provides Cover As Obrecht Snoops

During Wednesday's episode of "General Hospital," spoilers indicate that viewers will get more good stuff involving Britt and Obrecht. The mother-and-daughter team had been on the outs until recently, but now they're working together with a common goal.

As "General Hospital" fans saw on Tuesday, Britt and Obrecht met up to determine their next steps. They feel that it's essential to expose Peter before he marries Maxie, and that wedding date is right around the corner. Given that, they're stepping up their efforts.