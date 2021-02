Waves Of Praise

Cindy completed her ensemble with a coordinating macramé sarong designed to look like a net. Its bottom edges were adorned with small tassels. She wore the swimsuit cover-up in some photos while leaving it off in others.

Cindy's Instagram followers showed their appreciation for her revealing glimpse inside her vacation by liking her post over 64,000 times over the course of five hours. They also flooded the comments section with praise.

"Take a great picture. And the view is great behind you," wrote one fan.

"Best body in the game right now!" declared another devotee.

"Your body is so perfect," a third admirer agreed.