February 23, 2021
Kara Del Toro Flaunts Bombshell Body In A Little Black Dress
Kara Del Toro channels old Hollywood glam on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Neilson Barnard
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest steamy Instagram share, a trio of snaps in which she rocked a little black dress. The photos were taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated, and Kara stood in front of a gorgeous beige stone building with arched windows and eye-catching details. 

A window with a sleek black awning was directly behind her, and she flaunted her eye-catching ensemble from various angles that showcased her curvaceous physique.

Bikini Babe
Kara Del Toro reclines poolside in a tiny black bikini.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

The look was from the brand Boohoo, and Kara made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her followers were interested in picking up the dress.

The look had a scooped neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and a unique silhouette with two thin straps extending over her shoulders on either side. Apart from the straps, the garment was an off-the-shoulder style, with black sleeves extending from halfway down her upper arm all the way to her wrists.

Thirst Trap
Kara Del Toro poses with an iced beverage in a little black dress.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

The remainder of the outfit had a figure-hugging silhouette, clinging to every inch of Kara's fit figure. The hem landed just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems exposed, and her bronzed skin glowed in the sunlight.

Kara added a few accessories to the look, including a pair of sexy lace-up sandals with stiletto heels. Thin strips of fabric crossed her foot before winding around her muscular calves and being secured with bows just beneath her knees.

Her long locks were parted in the middle, and tumbled down her back in tousled curls.

Dangerous Curves
Kara Del Toro shows off her little black dress from the back.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

Kara also carried a quilted black leather bag with a chain strap, and had a pair of sunglasses perched on her nose. She held an iced beverage, and in the first image she took a sultry sip of the drink as the photo was taken.

The second image showed her in action, striding down the sidewalk, and in the third, she treated her followers to a view from behind. Kara turned to face the nearby window, showing off her peachy posterior and smoking-hot footwear. Her curls cascaded down all the way to her slim waist, and the outfit showcased her bombshell body to perfection.

Desert Beauty
Kara Del Toro rocks tight leather pants while posing in the desert.
Instagram | Kara Del Toro

Kara's fans loved the sexy share, and the post racked up over 4,600 likes within just 25 minutes of going live. It also received 64 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"Yes girl!" one fan exclaimed, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

"Marry me," another chimed in, captivated by Kara's beauty.

Whether she's in a mini dress or a skimpy animal-print bikini, Kara loves to thrill her followers with steamy snaps in which she places her ample assets on display.

