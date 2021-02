Fans Were Mesmerized

Stephanie's 1.8 million-plus followers appeared to fall in love with the post. The pics garnered more than than 38,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 700 messages about the shot.

"Love them all but 5 shows off your buns and back best," one follower wrote.

"Can’t just pick one. I love all of them," remarked another.

"I like all of them but 2 is my favorite," a third comment read.