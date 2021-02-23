Tina Turner Documentary To Hit HBO This Spring

Tina, a feature documentary that will air on HBO, will take a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner. It will chart her improbable rise to fame, personal and professional struggles throughout her life, and her comeback as a global superstar in the 1980s, as reported by a press release from the cable network.

This account of Tina's life will feature interviews with Tina at her home in Zurich, Switzerland, as well as those closest to her.

The documentary will also feature a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audiotapes, and personal photos.