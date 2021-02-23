Trending Stories
February 23, 2021
Tina Turner Documentary To Hit HBO This Spring
Tina Turner performs for her 50th Anniversary Tour.
Wikimedia
Music
Lucille Barilla

Tina, a feature documentary that will air on HBO, will take a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner. It will chart her improbable rise to fame, personal and professional struggles throughout her life, and her comeback as a global superstar in the 1980s, as reported by a press release from the cable network.

This account of Tina's life will feature interviews with Tina at her home in Zurich, Switzerland, as well as those closest to her. 

The documentary will also feature a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audiotapes, and personal photos. 

The Documentary Will Span Tina's 60-Year Music Career
Ike and Tina Turner pose together in a photo from the 1970s.
Wikimedia

Archival footage that spans over 60 years will be front and center. The documentary will also feature interviews with some of those closest to the singer. These include actress Angela Bassett, who played Tina in the feature film What's Love Got To Do With It. 

Oprah Winfrey, journalist and co-author of I, Tina, the book that inspired the feature film, Kurt Loder, and playwright Katori Hall, who penned Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, will share their insightTina's husband and former record executive Erwin Bach will discuss how Tina has influenced his life.

The Ike & Tina Turner Story
Ike and Tina Turner perform on television's "Midnight Special."
Wikimedia

Tina climbed the music charts alongside her husband of 16 years, Ike Turner. Together they created musical magic with the hit songs "A Fool in Love," "River Deep – Mountain High," and "Proud Mary."

Behind-the-scenes, life with Ike was devastating for Tina. In I, Tina, she recalled years of abuse and pain inflicted by Ike. She escaped by running away from Ike to a hotel across a highway from where the duo stayed. Bloodied after being beaten by her husband, she had no money and asked the manager for help. He let her stay for free as she cleaned herself up and planned her next step.

 

"Private Dancer" Gives Her The Comeback She Longed For
Giphy

The documentary will touch on how Tina embarked on a comeback, working cabaret clubs in Las Vegas to make money.

It wasn't until the early 1980s that Tina's star rose again with the album "Private Dancer and the hit single "What's Love Got To Do With It." She would later perform with Mick Jagger at Live Aid and win several grammy awards for her solo album.

Tina allows the singer to embrace her status as a beloved and respected survivor of domestic abuse.
 

Tina's Story Is Far From Over
Tina Turner performs in concert.
Wikimedia

The documentary will flash forward to Tina as she saw her life played out on the Broadway stage in Tina: The Musical. The show opened in November of 2019. Performances are currently on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tina shared with Rolling Stone that she gave sound advice to the actress who portrayed her on stage, Adrienne Warren. She said “You’re not Tina. Don’t try to mimic me. And you have to be a little bit yourself.” Tina encouraged the actress to capture her essence in the way she sang, moved, and related to the audience. 

The documentary will debut on Saturday, March 25, on HBO. The event will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Entertainment
