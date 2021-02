During Tuesday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers detail that there will be quite a bit of action related to Peter. He recently admitted a lot of stunning information to Valentin, and this may now come back to bite him.

Peter let loose recently when Valentin demanded the truth from him. His hope was that Valentin would keep all of this between them, but that won't be the case. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal that Valentin will fill Anna in on everything he learned.