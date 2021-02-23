Trending Stories
February 23, 2021
Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Her Perfect Bikini Bod At The Beach
Tammy Hembrow wears a sleeveless black crop top.
Gettyimages | Randy Shropshire
Alisan Duran

Australian-Trinidanian model Tammy Hembrow delighted her 12 million Instagram followers today with two beachy snaps that showcased her killer physique. The mother of two spent some time under the sun in a colorful bikini that put her enviable body on display.

In a report by The Inquisitr, Tammy added two pics to her Instagram page that showed her in a red matching set. The two-piece included a sleeveless top and a body-hugging skirt. After a day of posting, the previous upload earned 162,000 likes.

Colorful Vibes
Tammy Hembrow wears a colorful thong bikini.
Instagram | Tammy Hembrow

Tammy showcased her bombshell curves in a scanty bathing suit that had a colorful print all-over. The top featured minuscule fully lined cups that were tiny against her shapely bust. The swimwear strained as it housed her buxom curves. The low, deep neckline gave a nice view of her décolletage and cleavage. The top looked similar to a bra and it had an underwire that provided support for her breasts. Thick straps went over her toned shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

That Lovely Tan
Tammy Hembrow wears a green two-piece swimsuit and poses poolside.
Instagram | Tammy Hembrow

She paired the top with the matching thong. The bottoms had a ruched design, and the waistline sat a few inches below her navel, exposing plenty of skin across her flat tummy. The waistband was quite thick and it clung to her waist. Its high leg cuts helped accentuate her thighs and curvy hips, while the back design showcased her round posterior. The set had various colors, including pink, green, orange, yellow, white, and purple. The hues looked fabulous on her tanned skin.

Beach Babe
Tammy Hembrow wears a white bikini top.
Instagram | Tammy Hembrow

In the first picture, Tammy was photographed at a beach, possibly in Australia, where she was several feet away from the shoreline. Clad in her colorful swimwear, she stood in the middle of the frame. She posed by popping her left hip to the side and positioned her right leg forward. The hottie raised both arms and grabbed her locks with her hands. She raised her chin and closed her eyes, as sunshine enveloped her body, making her radiant skin glow.

In the second image, the Saski Collection founder turned around to showcase her backside. Her stance displayed her perky buns, and her viewers couldn’t be happier. The babe looked over her shoulder while staring at the lens. Lush greenery filled the background of the snaps. The ocean was also visible at a distance.

Booty On Display
Tammy Hembrow wears a blue tie-dye bikini.
Instagram | Tammy Hembrow

Tammy wore her blond hair loose and wet from swimming. She left her damp locks hanging on her back.

Tammy sported minimal jewelry with her beach ensemble. She wore a pair of dangling butterfly earrings and nothing else. She had her nails manicured, and it looked like she had gel extensions.

In the caption, she mentioned “salt water” and how it can “cure all stress.”

Since going live on her social media account, the new bikini post has earned more than 200,000 likes and upward of 740 comments.

