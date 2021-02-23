Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, is reportedly still hospitalized. The royal's son, Prince Edward, said in a statement shared with Sky News that his father is doing "better" and the family is "keeping their fingers crossed."

The Earl of Wessex, Prince Philip's youngest son, said he had talked to his father on the phone.

"As far as I'm aware, well, I did speak to him the other day, so he's a lot better; thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing," said the royal.