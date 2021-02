She's All That

In response to all of her Instagram posts, many of Madison's followers love to mention her first major movie role in The Game Plan, which saw her starring alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. She was a child star on the rise at the time, but she would eventually put her family-friendly past behind her by appearing in the raunchy comedy American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules. As reported by Digital Spy, her next big role will be starring alongside TikTok star Addison Rae in the gender-swapped She's All That remake, He's All That.

However, Madison's short and sultry videos are enough to convince her IG followers that she's all that and then some.

"Cup of Woah!" read one response to her latest post.

"Real Goddess," commented another.

"With a shot of damn," a third wrote.