February 23, 2021
Alexa Collins Teases Fans With Lingerie Pillow Fight
Alexa Collins poses in bed in red lace lingerie.
Instagram | Alexa Collins
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Alexa Collins took to Instagram on Tuesday to give fans a massive thrill. The Miami bikini model uploaded three photos in which she looked smoking-hot in revealing lingerie, showing off her enviable curves as she engaged in a playful pillow fight.  

The Florida hottie was joined by Russian beauty Dasha Mart, who gave her some serious competition. The buxom babes hopped onto a bed and sent feathers flying all around them as they let the fun take them away. They appeared to be having the time of their lives, flashing beaming smiles as well as their tantalizing curves. Scroll through to see the enthralling photoshoot.

Alexa Slays In A Sexy Black Set
Alexa Collins takes a mirror selfie in racy black lace lingerie and sheer coverup.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

Alexa looked smoking-hot in a black three-piece set that highlighted all of her perky assets. The sheer lingerie included solid cups that exposed plenty of underboob through saucy cutouts at the bottom. Her toned midriff was on show between the top and a matching garter belt that hugged her hourglass figure closely. Thick straps ran down her leg and wrapped around her thighs a couple of times, accentuating her voluptuous curves.

Underneath the garter, the babe wore a minuscule lingerie bottom that stretched above her hips, exposing her long, lean legs. See Alexa's daring lingerie below.

Dasha Smolders In See-Through Lace
Alexa Collins and Dasha Mart have a pillow fight in lingerie.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

Meanwhile, Dasha left nothing to the imagination in a see-through lace ensemble. The look included a super low-cut bra and barely-there panties that showed off her lissome legs due to their incredible high cut. Her small waist was emphasized by a transparent garter that grazed just below her belly button, baring her navel through a strappy cutout panel. 

The sizzling blonde, who made the January 2020 cover of Playboy Mexico, put on a leggy show as bent one knee and elegantly arched her foot, giving fans a good look at the triple garter straps on her thigh. They were a pastel-blue color that matched the trim on her undergarments, which were otherwise clear and decorated with a flimsy floral print. Keep scrolling for more photos from the shoot. 

A Busty Display
Alexa Collins and Dasha Mart have a pillow fight in lingerie.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

The models served up a busty display while prancing around barefoot on the mattress. Dasha delivered an eyeful of cleavage as she faced the camera and coyly looked down. Her honeyed tresses spilled down the sides of her bosom, drawing even more attention to her shapely chest. 

At the same time, Alexa posed sideways to show off her lean physique. The 25-year-old parted her knees and teased her per posterior, stopping to smile for the camera before lunging forward to playfully bang her opponent.    

Booties On Show
Alexa Collins and Dasha Mart have a pillow fight in lingerie.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

The hotties excited fans by turning around to present their thong-clad booties. They threw their hands in the air, seemingly jumping up and down in a lively manner that sent Alexa's curls bouncing upward. Feathers flew all around them, falling on the bright-white bedsheets. 

Photographer Ashlee K, who took the shots, chimed in on the mess in the comments section.

"Omg the mess we madeeeee," she wrote on Instagram, followed by a couple of laughing emoji. "The freaking vacuum got clogged," she added.

Dasha also shared a few snaps from the shoot on her own Instagram page. The four-part series included an extra snap in which the gorgeous ladies posed on their knees with their legs apart. The models were about to knock each either with pillows, which they raised in the air before administering the blows. 

