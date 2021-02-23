Bruce Springsteen & Barack Obama Team Up For Spotify Podcast

Bruce Springsteen and former United States President Barack Obama have teamed up for a new Spotify podcast titled Renegades: Born in the USA.

The legendary musician and trailblazing former president have come together to discuss everything from their similar childhoods as "outsiders" to becoming role models to approaching America's divided state today.

The two men initially met in 2008. Though the two have very different backgrounds and careers, they formed a deep friendship. Listeners will be able to eavesdrop on their personal and intimate conversations in this new podcast.