February 23, 2021
Bruce Springsteen & Barack Obama Team Up For Spotify Podcast
Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama team up for a Spotify podcast.
Spotify
Celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Bruce Springsteen and former United States President Barack Obama have teamed up for a new Spotify podcast titled Renegades: Born in the USA

The legendary musician and trailblazing former president have come together to discuss everything from their similar childhoods as "outsiders" to becoming role models to approaching America's divided state today.

The two men initially met in 2008. Though the two have very different backgrounds and careers, they formed a deep friendship.  Listeners will be able to eavesdrop on their personal and intimate conversations in this new podcast.

The Series Is Eight Episodes Long
Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama smile for the title card of their Spotify podcast.
Spotify

The eight-episode series is the second podcast to launch through Spotify's partnership with President Obama and his wife Michelle's production company Higher Ground, as reported by the site's newsroom.

As the podcast episodes are released, President Obama and Springsteen will explore race, fatherhood, marriage, and America's future.

The longtime friends will also further delve into their backgrounds and the role models they had as young men through adulthood. The duo will talk about growing up in their hometowns, explore modern manhood, and offer a vision of how we can all move forward together. 

'How Did We Get Here?' Questions President Obama
Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama talk at the singer's New Jersey home.
Spotify

In the first minutes of the debut episode, the former President asks: "How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story?"

"That topic came to dominate so many of my conversations last year—with Michelle, with my daughters, and with friends. And one of the friends just happened to be Mr. Bruce Springsteen," he shared.

"On the surface, Bruce and I don't have a lot in common. But over the years, what we've found is that we've got a shared sensibility—about work, about family, and about America. 

The Podcast Was Recorded At Springsteen's Jersey Home
Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama hug during a rally.
Wikimedia

"In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that's given us both so much—trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America," he concluded.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Renegades: Born in the USA was recorded at Springsteen's converted farmhouse in New Jersey, the "house of 1000 guitars," as described by the New Jersey rocker in the opening moments of the first episode.

 

Different Childhoods But The Same Collective Consciousness
Bruce Springsteen, Michelle and Barack Obama during a presidential rally stop.
Wikimedia

Springsteen grew up in the small town of Freehold, located in Central New Jersey. He recalled witnessing race riots and financial hardships while living there with his family in the 1960s and early 1970s. 

Obama spent his formative years in Honolulu, Hawaii. While speaking on his youth during the podcast, he described feeling like an outsider while growing up.

The first two episodes of Springsteen and Obama's podcast are available to stream now. The remainder of these episodes will be distributed on a weekly basis. 

