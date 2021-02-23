Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Ample Cleavage In A Daring Dress

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck loves to showcase her ample curves and sculpted physique, and her latest post was no different. She thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with two steamy photos and a short video clip. In all of them she wore a daring dress that left little to the imagination.
The photos were taken outdoors, although Katelyn stood primarily in the shade. The sun shone down on the surfaces in the distance, but the background remained blurred in order to put all the attention on Katelyn's flawless physique.