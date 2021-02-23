Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Stretches Derriere In Red G-String Bikini

Celebrities

Hannah Ann Sluss Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A Pink Bikini: 'Sun's Out, Buns Out!!'

Instagram Models

'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Skimpy Coral Bikini

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Flaunts Nearly Bare Booty In Shimmering Mini Dress

Instagram Models

Corrie Yee Sits Legs Apart In Lace Panties While Enjoying A Book

Celebrities

Apparent Demi Lovato Nude Photos Leaked On Snapchat

February 23, 2021
Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Ample Cleavage In A Daring Dress
Katelyn Runck flaunts her fit figure in a gray mini dress.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck loves to showcase her ample curves and sculpted physique, and her latest post was no different. She thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with two steamy photos and a short video clip. In all of them she wore a daring dress that left little to the imagination.

The photos were taken outdoors, although Katelyn stood primarily in the shade. The sun shone down on the surfaces in the distance, but the background remained blurred in order to put all the attention on Katelyn's flawless physique.

Red Hot
Katelyn Runck shows off her curves in a cropped T-Shirt.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

The first image was taken from a slightly closer perspective, cropped part of the way down Katelyn's toned thighs. The dress she wore was patterned, with an abstract botanical print incorporating shades of blue and coral that looked stunning against her bronzed skin.

The garment was sleeveless, placing her sculpted shoulders on display, and had a massive cut-out over the chest. Two vertical swaths of fabric covered her ample assets, leaving a serious amount of cleavage on display in the daring look.

Crazy Cleavage
Katelyn Runck sizzles in a printed dress with a revealing bodice.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

Thin straps criss-crossed her abdomen, showing off even more skin, before the bottom portion of the dress started right at her waist. The lower half of the dress skimmed over her curves, hugging them without clinging too tightly.

Katelyn's long brunette locks cascaded down her chest in the first photo, and she had one hand in her silky tresses while the other lingered near her collar bone. She wore no accessories beyond a pair of subtle stud earrings and kept her gaze focused on the camera, lips parted in a sultry expression.

Exotic Prints And Bombshell Curves
Katelyn Runck weras a printed maxi dress with revealing cut-out sections.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

The second image was taken from further away and flaunted the entire look. The dress was a maxi-length, and Katelyn paired it with some white strappy wedge sandals that gave the outfit a summer-ready vibe.

She placed both hands on her hips as she posed for the image, and her toned torso was on full display in the garment. 

She wrapped up the post with a short video taken during the photoshoot in which she twisted her body from side to side, flipping her hair and showing off a variety of different poses. Towards the end, she flashed an alluring smile at the camera, and her followers rushed to hit the like button. Both the pictures and the video were captured by LHGFX Photography, whose Instagram page she tagged in the caption.

Stay Golden
Katelyn Runck poses outdoors in a golden gown with a plunging neckline.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

Katelyn's eager audience raced to the comments section to shower the brunette bombshell with compliments.

"Simply amazing," one fan wrote.

"You break the parameters of feminine beauty," another follower chimed in.

"All 3 are amazing but seeing you in motion is always the best," a third fan remarked, loving the clip that Katelyn included in the update.

She loves to flaunt her curves, and just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she stunned her fans with a snap in which she wore a bikini top that covered barely anything at all. 

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Bradley Beal For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & 2021 First-Rounder

February 23, 2021

'Counting On' Star Jill Duggar Reveals Lingering Family 'Drama'

February 23, 2021

Gwen Stefani Rocks Edgy Black Bob With Elegant Poofy Dress

February 23, 2021

Madison Woolley Displays Perky Cleavage & Flat Tummy In Matching Sports Bra & Shorts

February 23, 2021

Blond Bombshell Rachel Ward Sizzles In A Skintight Mini Dress With Fur Trim

February 23, 2021

Katelyn Runck Wows Her Instagram Followers In A Scandalous Cleavage-Baring Bikini Top

February 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.