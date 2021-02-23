Madison Woolley flaunted her busty assets and insanely toned body in her latest Instagram upload, which she shared with her 615,000 followers on Tuesday, February 23. The blond beauty wore a skintight fitness set in the two-picture update.
In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Madison uploaded a tantalizing picture to her social media feed that showed her in a racy underwear set. The undergarment was made of lace fabric, and its color complemented her skin. Since being published, the snap gained 22,000 likes.