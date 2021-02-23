'Counting On' Star Jill Duggar Reveals Lingering Family 'Drama'

Counting On star Jill Duggar revealed in a new interview with Us Weekly that there remains lingering drama between herself, husband Derick Dillard, and the remainder of her extended Duggar clan.

The couple left the family's TLC series production in 2017 after two years as participants of the clan's 19 Kids and Counting spinoff.

Jill said in a YouTube Q&A video shared in October 2020 that there had been "distancing" between herself and her family members. The close clan has been a mainstay of TLC's lineup since 2008 with the debut of their television show 17 Kids and Counting.