February 23, 2021
Blond Bombshell Rachel Ward Sizzles In A Skintight Mini Dress With Fur Trim
Rachel Ward shows off cleavage in an animal-print bodysuit
Instagram | Rachel Ward
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

British beauty Rachel Ward stunned her 632,000 Instagram followers with her most recent post, a gorgeous look with a retro-inspired vibe. 

She shared two different images in the same look, and both were captured in a minimalist space with white walls and gray carpeting. The only thing visible besides Rachel was a large full-length mirror with an ornate frame, which leaned against the wall nearby.

The photos were captured in Manchester in the United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated, which is Rachel's home base.

Lingerie Look
Rachel Ward sizzles in sexy lingerie with a silky robe over top.
Instagram | Rachel Ward

Rachel showed off her fit figure in a chocolate brown mini dress from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a label she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. 

The garment had a simple silhouette, with long sleeves and a high neckline that kept her cleavage obscured. The piece had a figure-hugging silhouette, however, and the material clung to every inch of Rachel's physique.

The sleeves were tight through the upper arm, loosening only slightly towards her wrist, and they were embellished with a furry trim at the cuff in the same brown hue.

Retro And Fabulous
Rachel Ward shows off her curves in a brown mini dress with fur trim.
Instagram | Rachel Ward

The dress hugged her ample assets and slim waist, stretching over her hips and shapely posterior. The hem landed just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems exposed. It was likewise embellished with a furry trim that drew the eye towards her toned thighs.

Rachel kept the rest of the look simple in order to let the dress make a style statement, pairing it with pointed-toe stilettos in a nude hue with a hint of sparkle. She had one foot planted and the other hovering in the air in a pose that accentuated her curves.

Pretty In Pink
Rachel Ward wears a ribbed pink set with a bold red lip.
Instagram | Rachel Ward

Rachel's long blond locks were styled in a retro-inspired high ponytail that flipped out at the edges, creating a whole vibe. She had a nude hue on her lips and a smoky eye, and she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her flawless features in the first image.

She switched up her pose only slightly for the second photo, angling her body towards the camera as she kept eye contact. She raved about the dress in the caption, and her followers couldn't get enough of the look. 

Silky And Sexy
Rachel Ward stretches out in a silky top and white trousers.
Instagram | Rachel Ward

The post received over 9,400 likes from Rachel's audience within 18 hours of going live, as well as 161 comments.

"You are such a beauty queen you look absolutely stunning in this gorgeous dress babe," one fan wrote.

"You just keep getting better and better," another follower chimed in, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

"I fully need this dress," a third commented, coveting her look.

Rachel loves to show off her figure in all kinds of looks, from skimpy lingerie to cozy at-home ensembles, and her fans are always rushing to hit the like button.

