Kindly Myers Slays In Sheer Lingerie While Sitting On A Car Hood

Kindly Myers teased her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 23, with a hot new update that left little to the imagination. The self-proclaimed "professional smokeshow" posed with a white Hummer while wearing nothing but lingerie, electrifying her already tempting timeline.
The three-part series captured the Playboy hottie on a rooftop, as indicated in the caption. Kindly flaunted her insanely toned body as she struck several sultry poses for the camera. She leaned her back against the car as she stood with a knee raised, then hopped up onto the massive hood and spread her legs. See the seductive slideshow below.