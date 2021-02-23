NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Bradley Beal For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & 2021 First-Rounder

The Proposed Trade

As explained on Tuesday by the publication's Grant Hughes, the Warriors could make the hypothetical deal happen by acquiring Beal and reserve guard Jerome Robinson for a package featuring wingman Andrew Wiggins, rookie center James Wiseman, and the 2021 top-three-protected first-round pick they previously acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If the transaction becomes a reality, the Warriors would be getting a player who is currently in the middle of a career-best season. Per Basketball-Reference, Beal is averaging a league-leading 32.9 points, along with 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Wizards.