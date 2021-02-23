NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Bradley Beal For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & 2021 First-Rounder

With multiple reports mentioning Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal as a potential target for rival organizations, the team has remained adamant in their refusal to place him on the trading block. However, that hasn't stopped his name from popping up in trade rumors and proposed scenarios. The latest example of the latter, as documented by Bleacher Report, would involve the Golden State Warriors acquiring the erstwhile NBA scoring leader in hopes of returning to regular championship contention sooner rather than later.