February 23, 2021
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Bradley Beal For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & 2021 First-Rounder
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal handles the ball.
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

With multiple reports mentioning Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal as a  potential target for rival organizations, the team has remained adamant in their refusal to place him on the trading block. However, that hasn't stopped his name from popping up in trade rumors and proposed scenarios. The latest example of the latter, as documented by Bleacher Report, would involve the Golden State Warriors acquiring the erstwhile NBA scoring leader in hopes of returning to regular championship contention sooner rather than later.

The Proposed Trade
Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards drives against Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

As explained on Tuesday by the publication's Grant Hughes, the Warriors could make the hypothetical deal happen by acquiring Beal and reserve guard Jerome Robinson for a package featuring wingman Andrew Wiggins, rookie center James Wiseman, and the 2021 top-three-protected first-round pick they previously acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If the transaction becomes a reality, the Warriors would be getting a player who is currently in the middle of a career-best season. Per Basketball-Reference, Beal is averaging a league-leading 32.9 points, along with 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Wizards.

Beal Is Young Enough To Help The Warriors For Years To Come
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal dribbles the ball.
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

As pointed out by Hughes, the Warriors would be giving up a lot of talent in the theoretical transaction, but they would at least be acquiring Beal, who, at 27 years old, is young enough to provide an immediate "boost" without forcing Golden State to sacrifice some of its "glory years."

"Imagine a 2021-22 closing group that includes [Stephen] Curry, Beal, Klay Thompson, Kelly Oubre Jr. (re-signed in this hypothetical) and Draymond Green," he added. "That's a scary bunch that could compete with anyone."

The Deal Could Help The Wizards Rebuild In The Right Direction
Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors double-team Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis.
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

As for the Wizards, Hughes believes that his proposed scenario could help the Wizards continue a rebuilding process that previously saw them acquire Russell Westbrook from the Houston Rockets in exchange for John Wall.

"This would give the Wizards a way forward, allowing them to rebuild around Wiseman and another potential superstar in a loaded 2021 draft," he added.

As Wiggins’ contract could be a bit too lucrative for Washington to take on, the Bleacher Report writer alternately suggested that the Wizards might prefer to acquire Oubre, who is on an expiring deal.

The Transaction Might Be A Long Shot For Both Clubs Involved
Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards drives against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

Despite the intriguing possibilities posed by the aforementioned trade idea, Hughes stressed that it might be too much to expect it to push forward before the March 25 deadline. Beal, for one, will likely remain with the Wizards “unless something changes” in the weeks leading up to the deadline, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

Meanwhile, the Warriors also might not be willing to part ways with Wiseman and the 2021 draft pick they got from the Timberwolves, even if it would be as part of a “win-now” move.

