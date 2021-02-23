Yaslen Clemente Sits On Kitchen Counter In A Scandalous Dress

Yaslen Clemente took to her Instagram account on Monday, February 22, to upload two sultry pictures that tantalized her 2.6 million followers on the social media site. The Latina smokeshow rocked a printed dress, leaving viewers in awe of her hourglass figure and perky assets.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Yaslen added a smoking-hot video to her feed that captivated many of her fans. The short clip showed her in two ultra-revealing swimsuits that flaunted her stunning physique. As of late, the video got 29,600 likes.