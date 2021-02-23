Trending Stories
Gabrielle Union Stuns In A Leather Bralette With Chain Accessories
Gabrielle Union looks gorgeous on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress Gabrielle Union thrilled her 17.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of shots taken outdoors in which she rocked a sexy look. 

Gabrielle included the location "Quarantine Vibes" in the geotag, implying that the pictures were taken at home. She strutted along a paved walkway leading away from a pool. Lush green grass bordered the path, and the area had a breathtaking view, from rooftops of other structures to dense green trees. Several lounge chairs sat by the pool, with large closed patio umbrellas nearby.

Green Goddess
Gabrielle Union lounges on a couch in a bold green jumpsuit.
Instagram | Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle gave her followers plenty of information about her look by tagging various brands, including jewellers K Kane and David Yurman, and designer Dion Lee. She also made sure to give credit to her glam squad, tagging  makeup artist Tasha Reiko Brown and stylist Thomas Christos Kikis.

She showed off her impressively fit figure in a revealing top, which featured small cups paired with thin straps that extended over her shoulders and around her neck, adding an edgy vibe to the piece. A hint of embellishment glimmered between her chest, and the garment showed off her sculpted shoulders and toned stomach to perfection.

Monochromatic Mama
Gabrielle Union struts her stuff outdoors in loose black pants and a leather bralette.
Instagram | Gabrielle Union

She paired the top with baggy black pants. The trousers sat low on her hips, and while the waistband clung to her figure, the pants themselves draped over her toned thighs without hugging them too tightly.

She also added a few accessories, including several rings and a bracelet on one wrist. Her boldest accessory was a chain that she wore around her waist. 

In the first snap, she strutted towards the camera, her hands on either side of the chain in a move that accentuated her fit physique.

The View From Behind
Gabrielle Union flaunts her curves in a daring look.
Instagram | Gabrielle Union

Her hair was styled in braids, with most of them pulled up in a sleek bun, although a few remained and hung down her chest. In the first image, she extended her tongue in a cheeky expression.

In the second picture, Gabrielle spun around to showcase her ensemble from the back. The top had thin strings that tied around her neck in a bow, with the loops hanging down her back, and the simple silhouette put plenty of her flawless skin on display.

Bikini Babe
Gabrielle Union walks across an outdoor tennis court in a tiny bikini.
Instagram | Gabrielle Union

She also flaunted another accessory, which she held behind her back. It was a structured black leather purse with gold embellishments and a gold chain strap. 

Gabrielle flashed a radiant smile, glancing over her shoulder, and her followers couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 258,100 likes within just 10 hours of going live.

While Gabrielle frequently shares pictures of her various outfits, she also often uses Instagram to showcase glimpses of her personal life with hubby, former NBA player Dwyane Wade. The duo are never afraid to get silly and showcase their personalities in their pictures and video clips.

