February 23, 2021
Rachel Lindsay Alleges 'Bachelor' Nation Is 'Toxic' In New Interview
Rachel Lindsay poses on the red carpet for a WeTV event.
Shutterstock | Sam Aronov
Rachel Lindsay
Lucille Barilla

Rachel Lindsay has alleged Bachelor Nation is "toxic" during an episode of Black Girls Texting on PodcastOne's LadyGang Network.

She also spoke out regarding the idea that she may replace Chris Harrison temporarily as the host of The Bachelor.

"Honestly, I can't even go there. Because one, Chris has only said that he's stepping aside, and that's all that I know, that he's not doing the finale," she said. 

"It's hard for me to even think about being the host because, in a lot of ways, Bachelor Nation has changed my life in the best way possible. But at the same time, it's really toxic. And I don't know if I want to subject myself to that."

How Long Will Chris Harrison Step Aside From 'The Bachelor?'
Giphy | The Bachelor

Rachel's criticism of Chris's comments regarding the controversy surrounding old photos of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell in an Antebellum South costume caused the longtime host to temporarily step aside from his duties on the series.

While Chris agreed with Rachel that while the photos did not shine the best light on the contestant's actions, he said that over time, perspectives could change on certain things.

Chris said in an Instagram post shared on February 13 that he would take this time to become educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before. 

Rachel Addresses The Rumor She Will Host 'The Bachelor'
Rachel Lindsay on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins

Chris ensured the cast and crew of the show, as well as his colleagues and fans, that this was a commitment to a much greater understanding he will make every day. 

He also said he can only try to evolve and be a better man.

Rachel addressed the idea that she was looking to take over Chris's job during her podcast appearance.

"I don't know if I want to play into the whole line of thinking that people think I did this to get Chris Harrison's job. It's so wild," she stated. 

'I Don't Know If That Is Something For Me.'
Rachel Lindsay models a black dress on the red carpet.
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins


Rachel alleged that the idea that she went into that interview as a ruse to take over Chris's job was a falsehood.

"Yeah, I went to go have an interview with a person to recap last night's episode, and I thought, 'You know what? Today's the day I'm going to try to take your job.' How would I even think like that? But that's the kind of stuff that people say about me. So for me, I don't know. I don't know if that's something for me."

Could The Show Survive Without A Host?
Rachel Lindsay smiles for photographers at an industry event.
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins

If the show decides not to move forward with Chris as host, Rachel shared the show may continue without an in-person moderator.
 

"Should Chris decide to say, 'I don't want to do this at all,' or, 'I'm going to leave, my time is up,' I could see them not [replacing him]. I mean, pre-quarantine, he was barely in the show, anyway. I think that they could narration, bring in a past contestant," she said.

The Bachelor, with Matt James as the show's current male lead, airs its final episodes Mondays on ABC.
 

