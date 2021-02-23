Rachel Lindsay has alleged Bachelor Nation is "toxic" during an episode of Black Girls Texting on PodcastOne's LadyGang Network.

She also spoke out regarding the idea that she may replace Chris Harrison temporarily as the host of The Bachelor.

"Honestly, I can't even go there. Because one, Chris has only said that he's stepping aside, and that's all that I know, that he's not doing the finale," she said.

"It's hard for me to even think about being the host because, in a lot of ways, Bachelor Nation has changed my life in the best way possible. But at the same time, it's really toxic. And I don't know if I want to subject myself to that."