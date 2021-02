The Mavericks Have 'Definitely Sniffed Around' On Porzingis

As reported on Monday by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Mavericks officials are apparently concerned about Porzingis' declining impact on the defensive end. Citing league sources, he wrote that Dallas has "definitely sniffed around" on the former All-Star big man as officials believe they might soon have to trade him to a rival club.

Another source told Fischer that Porzingis isn't the only Mavericks player who might be traded before the March 25 deadline.

"They've kicked the tires on everybody on their roster that's not named Luka," one they said. "You know [president of basketball operations] Donnie [Nelson]; they're always tinkering."