Angeline Varona’s latest Instagram share is showing her doing one of the things she does best -- rocking a skimpy lingerie set -- and her viewers are going absolutely crazy for it. The hot Latina model took to her page on the social media platform on Monday, February 22, to share a heart-stopping photo with her 2.9 million followers.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Angeline uploaded a scanty clip of herself wearing an animal-print, two-piece swimsuit that displayed her enviable curves and assets.