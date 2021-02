Matt James has spoken out about the controversy that has darkened his season of The Bachelor.

The series' handsome male lead took show host Chris Harrison and the franchise to task for what he claimed was "troubling" behavior in an Instagram post.

In a slide shared on January 22, Matt explained his feelings.

"The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life," he began.

Matt began by addressing what he felt was "heartbreaking" behavior on the part of show host Chris Harrison.