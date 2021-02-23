Trending Stories
February 23, 2021
Brazilian-Japanese Model Genesis Lopez Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Tiny Bikini
Genesis Lopez wears a polka-dot bikini.
Instagram | Genesis Lopez
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Miami-based influencer Genesis Lopez gave fans something to talk about and plenty to gaze upon with her new Instagram update. The video was published on February 21 and showed the Brazilian-Japanese model rocking a skimpy thong bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer body as she enjoyed the sunny weather by a pool.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Genesis added a smoking-hot picture that showed her wearing a teeny tiny green bathing suit that displayed her lovely physique. As of publishing, the post earned 85,300 likes and 833 comments.

She Lets It All Hang

 
Genesis Lopez wears a green thong bikini.
Instagram | Genesis Lopez

Genesis wore a black two-piece swimsuit for the occasion that showcased her fantastic curves. The top featured fully lined triangle cups which were several sizes smaller than her ample chest. She spilled out the sides of the garment, exposing sideboob and underbob in the process. The plunging neckline displayed a generous amount of her voluptuous cleavage.

The base of the cups had a ruched look, but was stretched out from wear. The strings were tied around her upper body and provided support.

Flaunting Too Much Skin

 
Genesis Lopez wears a nude-colored bikini bottom and covers her breasts with a big leaf.
Instagram | Genesis Lopez

Genesis sported matching thong bottoms. The front dipped low on her midsection, accentuating her flat tummy. Her abs also took center stage, and viewers expressed their admiration in the comments.

The flirty video appeared to be recorded at a resort. At the beginning of the clip, Genesis was seen sitting on the edge of a sunchair under the blazing sun. She posed with her body turned mostly to one side. The babe leaned back and placed her right hand on the chair, while she raised her other hand to her head and ran her fingers through her hair. She also raised her chin with her eyes closed, enjoying the warmth of the sun.

Flaunting Her Voluptuous Assets
Genesis Lopez wears an animal-print bikini.
Instagram | Genesis Lopez

The next segment displayed a closer look at a canned drink from Bang Energy, revealing its flavor. Genesis drank the beverage with closed eyes, quenching her thirst and enjoying the Black Cherry Vanilla flavor.

Another scene showed her lounging on the chair while getting her tan on. She fixed her hair and tugged on her thong. The hottie took another sip of her drink while sitting poolside.

In the caption, Genesis regarded the beverage as her “favorite.” She also tagged Bang Energy in the post, as well as the brand’s CEO.

Receiving Tons Of Compliments
Genesis Lopez wears a strapless red dress and black flat sandals.
Instagram | Genesis Lopez

The latest social media update has gained more than 150,000 views so far. In the same time frame, it also racked up almost 44,900 likes and 600 comments since going live. Many of Genesis’ fans and followers flocked to the comments section, dropping emoji and various notes. Hundreds gushed over her beauty and sexy curves. Several others pointed out at how small her bikini was.

"Do you drink soda? Because you look so-da-licious," a fan commented.

"You’re giving more heat than the sun ever could," quipped another Instagram user.

