Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Stretches Derriere In Red G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Skimpy Coral Bikini

Celebrities

Apparent Demi Lovato Nude Photos Leaked On Snapchat

Instagram Models

Corrie Yee Sits Legs Apart In Lace Panties While Enjoying A Book

Celebrities

Hannah Ann Sluss Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A Pink Bikini: 'Sun's Out, Buns Out!!'

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

February 23, 2021
Laura Amy Opens Wide & Flaunts Massive Underboob In Sultry Bathroom Snap
Laura Amy sits with knees raised while wearing a see-through mesh top.
Instagram | Laura Amy
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Laura Amy delivered a scorching snap on her Instagram feed today. The Australian fitness and lingerie model tantalized her 877,000 followers with her fit figure as she posed with her legs spread for a sultry bathroom shoot, bringing some serious heat to the app with her sizzling curves.

The shot has only been live for a short period of time but has already been showered with love from Laura’s adoring fans. 

"Wow wild and super sexy," one fan commented on the photo, which racked up 5,000 likes in under an hour.

"Damn baby you are just absolutely gorgeous and sexy as hell in those legs in that body are just amazing you are definitely a goddess," raved another follower. 

See the thrilling pic below. 

 

A Busty Display
Laura Amy exposes cleavage in white lacy lingerie.
Instagram | Laura Amy

The brunette bombshell poured her tight body into a dark-brown bodysuit that accentuated all of her voluptuous assets. While the scanty number had a mock neckline that hid her décolletage entirely, it clung tightly enough to her chest to emphasize Laura's buxom figure. The outrageously deep-cut design exposed a massive amount of sideboob, cutting low enough on the side to reach her waist.  

The busty babe opted to ditch her bra, letting it all hang out as she tucked one hand behind her head. She leaned her other hand on a bathroom counter, arching her back and pushing her bosom into focus.

 

Legs For Days
Laura Amy displays bare legs while sitting on the edge of a bathtub.
Instagram | Laura Amy

Laura showed off more than her ample chest in the skimpy bodysuit. The outfit also boasted an incredible high cut that flaunted her hips and left her long, lean legs completely within view of the camera. The 28-year-old displayed her endless pins while standing with her thighs parted, giving fans a good look at her sculpted physique as she posed in front of a modern bathtub. 

The one-piece had drawstrings on the sides, which were pulled up and tied with long, loopy bows draping down. This gave it a ruched texture around the midsection, which served to accentuate Laura's small waist and chiseled midriff. Likewise, the sleeveless design gave followers a peek at her toned shoulder and arms, allowing her tattoos to be seen. 

Sexy Boots
Laura Amy sits in a bathtub wearing a sexy bodysuit and black lace-up boots.
Instagram | Laura Amy

The leggy brunette paired the garment with black combat boots for a sexy and edgy look. The sleek, lace-up number added height to her 5-foot-5-inch figure with its platform design and clunky heels. Her list of accessories also included textured hoop earrings and a shiny gold bangle bracelet.

Laura's hairstyle was also on point, as she pulled up her dark tresses into a messy updo, leaving her blonde highlights to frame her face. 

The model made her caption all about her boots, tagging Fashion Nova as the maker of the eye-popping footwear. However, her online admirers seemed to have a hard time taking their eyes off of Laura's curves long enough to notice the stylish shoes.

"I don't see any boots," one person quipped in the post's comments section.

 

Sizzling Bathroom Selfies
Laura Amy takes a sultry bathroom selfie while wearing boots, cropped sweatshirt, and teeny thong.
Instagram | Laura Amy

As long-time followers of the model are well aware, Laura loves hanging out in bathrooms. The Aussie hottie often shares steamy selfies snapped at home or in hotel rooms, delighting her audience with her killer curves by taking full-body pics in the bathroom mirror.

Just last month, the smokeshow went braless and pantsless for a tantalizing slideshow in which she teased fans with underboob by pulling on her cropped sweatshirt. She wore minuscule panties that left little to the imagination and finished off the hot look with elegant leather boots. 

Latest Headlines

Brazilian-Japanese Model Genesis Lopez Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Tiny Bikini

February 23, 2021

Democrats Should 'Help' Donald Trump 'Destroy The Republican Party,' Attorney Says

February 23, 2021

Holly Sonders Sizzles In Teeny Tiny Bikini & Gets Oiled Up In Racy Video

February 23, 2021

WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Faction Might Soon Be Disbanding

February 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Potentially Acquire DeMarcus Cousins As Fill-In For Anthony Davis

February 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Steven Adams & Lonzo Ball Could Be Traded To Celtics For Package Centered On Kemba Walker

February 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.