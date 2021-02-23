Trending Stories
February 23, 2021
Holly Sonders Sizzles In Teeny Tiny Bikini & Gets Oiled Up In Racy Video
Holly Sonders wears a plunging red dress at an event.
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins
Alisan Duran

Holly Sonders made her 552,000 followers very happy on Tuesday, February 23, when she added a smoking-hot video to her Instagram page. The American TV host rocked an impossibly tiny two-piece swimsuit that showcased her ample assets and bombshell curves.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Holly posted an eye-popping snapshot that showed her in a super short mini dress that showcased plenty of skin. The dress was gold, and it looked fabulous on her body. As per the location, she was in Las Vegas.

She Spills Out Of Her Swimwear

 
Holly Sonders wears a skimpy blue bikini in mirror selfie.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

The 33-year-old golf standout rocked an insanely skimpy bikini set. The set included a bandeau-style top that was so small it hardly covered her voluptuous breasts. As a result, it left plenty of underboob on display, which tantalized her many fans. The garment only obscured the necessary bits, and the deep neckline showcased her cleavage. Her sideboob was also visible from certain angles.

Holly wore a thong that was just as skimpy as the top. It featured high leg cuts that helped showcase her lean thighs and accentuate her hips. The waistband had metal chains and an O-ring on one side. The waistline dipped super low on her midsection, and it flaunted her sculpted abs.

That Fabulous Tan

 
Holly Sonders wears a metallic bikini and black heels.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

At the beginning of the footage, Holly could be seen inside a posh-looking room while clad in her scanty attire. The frame showed her from her thighs up with her perfect backside facing the camera. Her round booty definitely got the attention of her viewers, but she didn’t stop there. The babe turned around and ran her fingers through her hair.

The next image showed Holly tugging at her thong, pulling the waistband upward to tease her spectators. The mirror behind her showed her reflection and her pert derriere. The next scene featured a closer look at the influencer’s busty display. She pulled her locks into a ponytail using her hand while sticking her tongue out in a seductive way.

A Body Of A Goddess
Holly Sonders wears a yellow bikini, matching pumps, and a puffy white jacket.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

The clip also showcased Holly grabbing on her bling as she flipped her hair. She also displayed a side view of her facial features and enormous bust. Toward the end of the footage, she donned a fur coat and walked away.

Rihanna’s song “Skin” played throughout the length of the video, matching the mood and ambience.

In the caption, she mentioned the secret to achieving her coveted oiled up look. She also gave credit to Dreamstate by tagging the brand’s Instagram page.

Fans Went Crazy
Holly Sonders lays on a putting green while wearing a two-toned bikini top and golf balls.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

The brand new video proved to be extremely popular with her online audience. In just a few hours of going live on the social media platform, the scandalous clip was played over 26,800 times. It also earned more than 3,040 likes and about 153 comments. Instagram fans took to the comments section to send in gushing messages and compliments.

"My goodness!!! What a beautiful body. Knowing a human can look like that inspires me to workout. LOL," one of her admirers wrote.

"So incredibly hot and stunning!" gushed another follower.

