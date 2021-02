Ali Has Been Unhappy With His Stablemates’ Recent Losses

As noted by Wrestling News, Ali has been quite vocal as of late about his faction’s lack of in-ring success, and this week was no exception. The publication pointed out that the former “205 Live” star “scolded” the entire stable after T-BAR and MACE decisively lost to Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day.

Similarly, Ali was angry with T-BAR and fellow RETRIBUTION member SLAPJACK earlier this month as he dressed the duo down after yet another loss to The New Day on the February 8 episode of “Raw,” per Sportskeeda.