On February 14, Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis left a game against the Denver Nuggets with a calf strain, aggravating a previous injury that forced him to miss time earlier in the 2020-21 season. In the week or so since then, the Lakers have won only one out of four games, with Davis’ loss impacting them negatively on both ends of the floor.

With the superstar big man expected to miss three to four weeks of action, per CBS Sports, several players have been recommended as potential trade acquisitions to temporarily fill the void, including his fellow University of Kentucky alumnus DeMarcus Cousins.