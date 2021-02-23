NBA Rumors: Steven Adams & Lonzo Ball Could Be Traded To Celtics For Package Centered On Kemba Walker

The Boston Celtics are one of the aspiring contenders that could strongly consider making major upgrades on their roster before the 2021 trade deadline. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum may have blossomed into All-Star-caliber players this year, but the Celtics might need more star power in order to have a legitimate chance of dominating the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season. One of the teams that could help the Celtics improve is the New Orleans Pelicans.