Trending Stories
Celebrities

Apparent Demi Lovato Nude Photos Leaked On Snapchat

Instagram Models

'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Skimpy Coral Bikini

Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Stretches Derriere In Red G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Corrie Yee Sits Legs Apart In Lace Panties While Enjoying A Book

US Politics

Joe Biden Might Be Replaced With Kamala Harris 'Far Earlier' Than Expected, Writer Says

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

February 23, 2021
NBA Rumors: Steven Adams & Lonzo Ball Could Be Traded To Celtics For Package Centered On Kemba Walker
Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans blocks Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker's shot
Gettyimages | Jonathan Bachman
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Boston Celtics are one of the aspiring contenders that could strongly consider making major upgrades on their roster before the 2021 trade deadline. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum may have blossomed into All-Star-caliber players this year, but the Celtics might need more star power in order to have a legitimate chance of dominating the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season. One of the teams that could help the Celtics improve is the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Trade Idea: Steven Adams & Lonzo Ball To Boston
Lonzo Ball and Steven Adams of the New Orleans Pelicans double-team Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine
Gettyimages | Jonathan Daniel

In a recent article, Mark Nilon of Fansided's Hardwood Houdini came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Celtics to acquire Steven Adams and Lonzo Ball from the Pelicans before the deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be sending Kemba Walker to the Pelicans in exchange for Adams and Ball. 

Adams and Ball may not be superstars, but Nilon believes that adding them to the core of Tatum, Brown, and Smart will give the Celtics a better chance of beating Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Philadephia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks in a best-of-seven series.

Adams Could Solidify Celtics' Frontcourt
Steven Adams of the New Orleans Pelicans goes up against Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

Adams could be an incredible addition to the Celtics. His potential arrival in Boston might help them solidify their frontcourt and improve their defensive efficiency, which currently ranks No. 15 in the league, allowing 108.9 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN

Aside from being a quality rim protector, he could also give the Celtics a very reliable scoring option under the basket and a solid rebounder. Having him on their roster could enable the Celtics match up better against teams with dominant big men like the Sixers, Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Utah Jazz.

Lonzo Ball Could Be An Intriguing Replacement For Kemba Walker
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball dribbles off a screen.
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Meanwhile, Ball could be an interesting replacement for Walker at the Celtics' starting point guard position. Though he's not as good a scorer as Walker and still lacks playoff experience, he may end up being a better fit for the two Boston franchise cornerstones, Tatum and Brown. Ball is only 23 and unlike Walker, he's a pass-first floor general. Also, compared to Walker who has already dealt with numerous injuries, Ball is more durable and capable of guarding multiple positions.

Walker Could Form Pelicans' 'Big Three' With Ingram & Williamson
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker gestures during a game.
Gettyimages | Tom Pennington

As of now, it remains a big question mark if the Pelicans would have any interest in bringing Walker to New Orleans before the deadline. However, Nilon believes that pairing Walker with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson would make a lot of sense if they are seriously aiming to end their playoff drought this year.

"For a market like New Orleans, stars are an incredibly hard commodity to come by," Nilon wrote. "Because of this, trading for one like Kemba Walker could be a realistic concept, especially considering the fact that they are currently looking to contend in the tough Western Conference and have a lacking pool of experienced veterans."

Latest Headlines

WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Faction Might Soon Be Disbanding

February 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Potentially Acquire DeMarcus Cousins As Fill-In For Anthony Davis

February 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge 'Tried Like Hell' To Trade Kemba Walker Earlier This Year

February 23, 2021

'The Bachelor' Spoilers: Matt James' Status With Final Rose Recipient Revealed By Reality Steve

February 23, 2021

Donald Trump Reportedly Planned To Skip Conservative Conference If Mike Pence Attended

February 23, 2021

Bri Teresi Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Barely There Bikini

February 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.