NBA Rumors: Steven Adams & Lonzo Ball Could Be Traded To Celtics For Package Centered On Kemba Walker

The Trade Idea: Steven Adams & Lonzo Ball To Boston

In a recent article, Mark Nilon of Fansided's Hardwood Houdini came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Celtics to acquire Steven Adams and Lonzo Ball from the Pelicans before the deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be sending Kemba Walker to the Pelicans in exchange for Adams and Ball.

Adams and Ball may not be superstars, but Nilon believes that adding them to the core of Tatum, Brown, and Smart will give the Celtics a better chance of beating Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Philadephia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks in a best-of-seven series.