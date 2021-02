Danny Ainge Tried To Trade Kemba Walker

In a recent appearance on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," NBA Analyst Ric Bucher discussed the rumors surrounding Walker and his future in Boston. Bucher revealed that Celtics president of basketball operations and general manager Danny Ainge "tried like hell" to get rid of Walker earlier this year.

“A lot of GMs are ticked off at Danny because Danny tried like hell to move Kemba at the beginning of the year, knowing that his knee wasn’t right,” Bucher said, as quoted by MassLive. “He was trying to get rid of damaged goods. That’s the issue that Kemba is dealing with, and at his size, it’s a little bit like Isaiah Thomas.”