Donald Trump Reportedly Planned To Skip Conservative Conference If Mike Pence Attended

Donald Trump told those close to him that he would have skipped this year's Conservative Political Action Conference if Mike Pence had attended, a new report claims.

The Washington Examiner reported that Trump told friends he would not have appeared at the annual gathering of top conservative figures, which is being held in Florida this year.

Pence had already decided not to attend, but the report hinted that Trump's insistence to avoid the former vice president is evidence of the rift growing in the Republican Party.