February 23, 2021
NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Kyle Lowry For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster
Kyle Lowry calls a play for the Raptors
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Philadelphia 76ers may currently own the best record in the Eastern Conference, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they won't try to improve their roster before the 2021 trade deadline. To further boost their chances of conquering the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year, the Sixers might have to continue to find ways to surround Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with a quality supporting cast before the real battle begins in the 2021 playoffs. 

In past months, they have been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the market, including veteran point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors. 

Lowry Is On The Sixers' Radar
Kyle Lowry celebrates after winning the game
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

Like most people, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer was also expecting the Sixers to make a "big acquisition" before the 2021 trade deadline. As of now, team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has yet to make a move, but O'Connor believes that it wouldn't be surprising if the Sixers decide to pursue Lowry this season.

"But one name to monitor is Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, a 34-year-old Philadelphia native in the final season of his contract," O'Connor wrote. "A veteran perimeter shot-creator is the only piece the Sixers truly lack, and there aren’t many other players on Lowry’s level who are even theoretically available."

Proposed Sixers-Raptors Trade Centered On Lowry
Kyle Lowry shooting a free throw
Gettyimages | Jonathan Bachman

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea which he described as the best deal the Sixers could offer to the Raptors to acquire Lowry. 

In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a package that includes Danny Green, Seth Curry, Mike Scott, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Lowry, a 2023 second-round selection, and a 2025 second-round selection. If the trade becomes a reality, it could help both teams in filling their needs and improving their roster.

Why The Raptors Would Make The Trade
Kyle Lowry's shot is blocked by JR Smith
Gettyimages | Pool

The departure of Lowry would likely hurt lots of Raptors fans, but all things must come to an end. If they no longer have any plans of giving him another lucrative contract next offseason, it might be best for them to send him to another team before the 2021 trade deadline. 

Instead of losing him in free agency without getting anything in return, the proposed scenario would allow them to turn his expiring contract into three veteran role players in Green, Curry, and Scott, and two future first-round selections that they could use to add more young and promising talents to their roster. 

Kyle Lowry Could Realistically Aim For His Second Ring
Kyle Lowry pointing to the bench
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

Lowry may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Raptors, but he might be intrigued by the idea of playing for his hometown team. Compared to the Raptors, the Sixers have a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning a championship this year, especially if he builds good chemistry with Simmons, Embiid, and Tobias Harris in Philadelphia. 

If things go well in his first season with the Sixers, they may consider offering him a new contract when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

