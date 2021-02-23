NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Kyle Lowry For Three Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

The Philadelphia 76ers may currently own the best record in the Eastern Conference, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they won't try to improve their roster before the 2021 trade deadline. To further boost their chances of conquering the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year, the Sixers might have to continue to find ways to surround Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with a quality supporting cast before the real battle begins in the 2021 playoffs.

In past months, they have been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the market, including veteran point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors.