Tina Louise Rocks See-Through Bodysuit In Sultry Instagram Uploads

Model Tina Louise, who rose to fame after gracing the cover of Maxim and other notable magazines, tantalized her 2.5 million Instagram followers with two racy snaps on Monday. In the photos, the tattooed beauty posed on a table while flaunting her physique for her adoring fans, much to their delight.

The greenery and roof in the background showed that the pic was captured in a garden house, which added some eye-catching scenery. However, it was the model and her sultry attire that caught most of the attention.