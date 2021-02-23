Trending Stories
February 23, 2021
Tina Louise Rocks See-Through Bodysuit In Sultry Instagram Uploads
Tina Louise attends a Maxim event
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Instagram Models
Kieran Fisher

Model Tina Louise, who rose to fame after gracing the cover of Maxim and other notable magazines, tantalized her 2.5 million Instagram followers with two racy snaps on Monday. In the photos, the tattooed beauty posed on a table while flaunting her physique for her adoring fans, much to their delight. 

The greenery and roof in the background showed that the pic was captured in a garden house, which added some eye-catching scenery. However, it was the model and her sultry attire that caught most of the attention. 

Lingerie Queen

 
Tina Louise leans back in lingerie
Tina Louise/Instagram

In the photos, Tina rocked a see-through lingerie bodysuit and thong while showing off her enviable body. The first still featured the bombshell from the back as the exposed her derriere in her red-and-black underwear. Her upper-half attire was pulled down at the time, with Tina showing off the ink that decorated her back.

The second image featured Tina sitting on the furniture and facing the camera, resting her head on her left hand. The garment had a cutout at the chest area that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, but the outfit was so revealing that she had to use heart emoji to censor out certain parts.

Tattooed Dream
Tina Louises on a table
Tina Louise/Instagram

Tina showed off the exotic body ink that’s made her a hit among her many admirers on social media. The first upload revealed the ink on her back and the right side of her body, and there was hardly an area of her that didn’t boast some form of captivating imagery.

Some of the most notable illustrations included a sunflower-shaped symbol on her rib, as well as a blue-and-yellow bird on her forearm. Plants and flowers were a common theme, however, as her legs and booty contained some leafy designs.

Bad Girl

 
Tina Louise in ripped jeans
Tina Louise/Instagram

Tina’s personality is one of her most compelling qualities, and she’s shown a penchant for misbehaving in the past on social media. As The Inquisitr  documented, she took to Instagram recently and shared a video of herself rocking out to heavy metal music, showcasing some of her attitude and headbanging skills in the process.

In the accompanying caption of her latest uploads, Tina asked her followers if they liked “bad girls,” and her question was answered by some of her admirers in the comments section.

Fan Favorite
Tina Louise poses for a selfie
Tina Louise/Instagram

Tina’s audience appreciated her latest escapades on the image-sharing platform. At the time of this writing, over 31,000 people have hit the like button. Some of them also took a moment to give her a compliment. 

“The baddest,” wrote one follower, who emphasized the compliment with a slew of flame emoji. 

Another asked the model to “ruin my life.”

Of course, Tina is no stranger to captivating her audience. As The Inquisitr reported last week, she dazzled with a shot of herself rocking a see-through fishnet ensemble that went down a storm with her base.

