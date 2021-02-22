Trending Stories
February 22, 2021
Antje Utgaard Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Bikini Top
Antje Utgaard faces the camera in a white cut-out dress during a 'Maxim' event.
Shutterstock | 564025
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Antje Utgaard sent temperatures soaring on Monday, February 22, when she teased her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a sexy new post. The American Playboy model and social media star took to her account to upload a picture that saw her dressed in a bikini top that bared plenty of skin, drawing the viewers' attention to her feminine figure.

The professional close-up shot focused on Utgaard's torso as she looked at the camera straight-on with narrowed eyes and lips parted in a seductive manner. 

Naturally Glowing
Antje Utgaard takes a selfie taking one hand to her head while wearing a crocheted bikini.
Instagram | Antje Utgaard

The photographer captured Utgaard from the waist up as she leaned back in a chair. The photo shoot took place indoors in Los Angeles, California, as indicated by the geotag. 

She was shot from a three-quarter angle from the left, so she turned her head slightly to engage the onlooker. A glass window on the back wall let in natural light and cast some shadows on her face and body.

Utgaard took the right hand to her face while the other arm was alongside her body. 

Busty Display
Antje Utgaard wears a "Little Red Riding Hood" costume.
Shutterstock | 564025

Utgaard rocked a mismatched two-piece bathing suit that did her curves nothing but favors, much to the delight of her fans. It included a black bikini top for a classic look. It featured a plunging neckline that showcased her busty chest. The top was made of a textured fabric that appeared to offer a good amount of support. 

On her lower body, Utgaard had on a pair of bikini bottoms that were mainly outside of the picture frame, though a bit was visible on her hip.

Blond Bombshell
Antje Utgaard poses with her back to the camera wearing an animal-print bikini.
Instagram | Antje Utgaard

The side bit suggested it was dark green with yellow details, featuring a medium strap that Utgaard pulled up high. She accessorized her look with a delicate gold bracelet on her left forearm. 

She wore her blond hair parted on the left and styled in soft curls that came to rest on her chest and shoulders.

Utgaard credited the popular photographer known simply as Clint on Instagram for the shoot. She also noted that her sun-kissed complexion was thanks to Pureorganictan, a brand of organic airbrush tanning products.

Fan Favorite
Antje Utgaard wears a bikini top and skiiing gear while posing on a snowy mountain.
Instagram | Antje Utgaard

Utgaard used the caption space to wish her fans a good morning and to ask them to interact with her. She shared that she was thinking of a number between 1 and 200 and urged them to guess it, promising to follow back the first person to get it right.

Within the first four hours, the post has garnered more than 11,800 likes and over 430 comments. As expected, her admirers flocked to the comments section to take their chances and also to compliment the model.

