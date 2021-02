Another baby is on the way for an "OG" couple from the "Teen Mom" franchise. Catelynn Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra both shared the exciting news via their Instagram pages on Monday.

Their posts both consisted of three photos and a couple of heartwarming captions. It did not take long for her 3.7 million followers and his 2.9 million to go wild over the exciting announcement.

"This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," the note read on Catelynn's page.