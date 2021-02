Miley Cyrus is making waves on Instagram with a photo of herself lounging in the bathtub while wearing nothing but a face mask.

The singer and actress took to the social media site to share the racy photo over the weekend, showing off plenty of skin in a picture that framed her from chest up. The photo, which can be seen below, showed Miley holding her hand across her chest to stay within the site's strict rules against showing nudity.