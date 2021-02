"The Bachelor" star Hannah Ann Sluss treated her 1.3 million Instagram followers to a trio of titillating snapshots on Sunday. The 24-year-old model and reality television star was ready for a day of sunshine and her fans could not get enough of this look.

Hannah Ann chose garments from the Montce line for these shots. She showed off their "Pink Crush" velvet pieces and they beautifully highlighted her insanely fit physique. She the look off via several angles that her followers loved.