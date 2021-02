Fans Can't Get Enough

Yee has accumulated more than 1.1 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans went wild for her most recent snap. The post has garnered more than 7,700 likes within the first 24 hours after it went live on her feed. Her supporters also left over 180 remarks about the pic during that time.

"Enjoy the book," one follower stated.

"Irresistibly Beautiful and extremely sexy," another gushed.

Corrie is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in racy outfits. She's often seen sporting sexy lingerie, teeny tops, and skimpy bathing suits in her photos.