Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, will be seen in a television program prior to a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

People Magazine reported that the royals will appear as part of the annual Commonwealth Day service. This is a grand event where revelers normally gather at Westminster Abbey and the complete royal family attends.

The in-person gathering has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In its place, the BBC will air a television special that will feature Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The Queen will appear in the special via a pre-recorded message.