Democrats Should 'Help' Donald Trump 'Destroy The Republican Party,' Attorney Says

Retired attorney Guy T. Saperstein believes that Democrats could find an unlikely ally in former President Donald Trump in the years ahead.

In a Sunday piece for Raw Story, Saperstein argued that Democrats should "help" Trump in his purported efforts to "destroy the Republican Party."

The piece comes amid reporting that Trump is holding revenge meetings at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. In particular, Trump allegedly hopes to exact retribution against his enemies who have turned against him, including Republicans who have rejected his movement.