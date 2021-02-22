Trending Stories
February 22, 2021
‘The Pope’s Favorite’ Natalia Garibotto Smolders In Polka-Dot Bikini In New Bang Energy Video
Natalia Garibotto wears a tiny pink crop top.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Natalia Garibotto has been flaunting her enviable curves on the popular social media site lately, mostly in barely there outfits. On the first day of the workweek, the gorgeous Brazilian model showed off her stunning figure in a racy video that showcased her wearing a tiny printed two-piece swimsuit.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Natalia uploaded a jaw-dropping picture that showed her in a high-cut one-piece that flaunted some serious skin. The old rose color looked fabulous on her tanned complexion. As per the location, she was in Colorado.

Blessed With Plump Assets

 
Natalia Garibotto wears a printed string bikini.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto

The Miami-based influencer wore a polka-dot bikini that did more revealing than covering up. The set included a tiny triangle-cut bikini top that featured lined cups. They were cut so small, her breasts were barely contained. A tiny hint of her underboob was even visible. The neckline sat low on her chest, displaying an ample amount of her decolletage.

The thin strings provided support over her neck, with extra long straps crisscrossed over her midsection. The top created a skintight fit that pushed her bust inward, making her cleavage look prominent.

That Curvy Figure
Natalia Garibotto rocks a black thong bikini poolside.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The bikini bottom boasted a low-cut waistline that displayed her flat stomach. The waistband boasted tiny straps that clung high to her slim waist down to her hips. The high-cut design also helped highlight her curvaceous figure and lean legs.

Natalia could be seen in a waterfront location. At the beginning of the clip, she lounged on a sunbed on a patio fronting the ocean. She lay on her front while getting her tan on. The babe gazed at the lens and ran her fingers through her hair.

The next showed Natalia in a different area. She posed next to a table, placing her hands on the flat surface as she struck several sultry poses. She grabbed her beverage and took a sip, quenching her thirst. The grill and the sink were seen behind her.

She Loves The Flavor
Natalia Garibotto wears a colorful crochet bikini.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto

One part of the clip featured a closer look at the canned drink.

Natalia stood beside the table, showcasing her flawless body. She positioned one leg forward while moving her hips. In the next footage, Natalia could be seen sipping the flavored drink poolside. She then stepped in the pool under the blazing sun with her backside facing the videographer.

In the caption, she mentioned being “tan all-year long.” She also tagged Bang Energy and the brand’s founder in the post, adding several hashtags.

Viewers Loved The New Share
Natalia Garibotto wears a scanty white bikini on a yacht.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto

Natalia’s millions of followers were amazed by her sheer display of skin. Within a day of going live, the video has been watched more than 240,000 times. It also received over 28,900 likes and about 300 comments. Her avid online audience and several model friends flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments.

“You are the most beautiful woman that I have ever seen in my life!” gushed an admirer.

“What a hottie! That teeny bikini is too dangerous!” wrote another fan.

"Now I know why the Pope likes you. So sinful!" quipped a third follower.

