‘The Pope’s Favorite’ Natalia Garibotto Smolders In Polka-Dot Bikini In New Bang Energy Video

Natalia Garibotto has been flaunting her enviable curves on the popular social media site lately, mostly in barely there outfits. On the first day of the workweek, the gorgeous Brazilian model showed off her stunning figure in a racy video that showcased her wearing a tiny printed two-piece swimsuit.
In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Natalia uploaded a jaw-dropping picture that showed her in a high-cut one-piece that flaunted some serious skin. The old rose color looked fabulous on her tanned complexion. As per the location, she was in Colorado.