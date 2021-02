Natalie Roser treated her Instagram followers to three new photos of herself looking hot as the lady in red. The Australian model noted that she had added many new outfits in the rosy hue to her wardrobe lately.

Her fans appreciated seeing her in the sexy outfit from Revolve and Superdown, showing her post a lot of love. Nearly 8,700 Instagram users hit the like button to express their appreciation. At least 140 also took the time to leave a positive comment.