Weekly 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Anna Faces Peter & Maxie Feels Uneasy

This week on "General Hospital," spoilers tease that bombshells will drop in Port Charles. Peter told Valentin the truth about his evil past, and it seems that fans may soon see him finally face the music for all he's done.
A new "General Hospital" spoiler sneak peek shared via the show's Twitter page lays the groundwork for what's ahead. The double wedding involving Anna, Finn, Maxie, and Peter is on the horizon. However, trouble is brewing over the coming days and may throw those plans into turmoil.