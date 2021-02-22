Weekly 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Anna Faces Peter & Maxie Feels Uneasy

Valentin Makes A Big Decision

Valentin recently confronted Peter and was stunned by what he learned. Peter admitted to much of what he's been desperate to keep hidden, and he hoped that Valentin would keep what he learned to himself.

However, according to "General Hospital" spoilers from Soap Opera Digest, that will not be the case. Valentin will soon tell Anna what he learned.

Anna has spent months avoiding the truth about what Peter's done. Now, she will not be able to run from that any longer.