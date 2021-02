Demi Lovato reveals in a new interview that will air today on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she cut off her long locks in order to love herself.

The singer and songwriter, who has been open about her addiction and recovery in a new YouTube docuseries titled "Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil."

The streaming event which will air on March 23, takes fans on a personal journey through Demi's life that begins prior to her 2018 overdose and the struggles she has faced thereafter.